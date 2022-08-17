HARRISON, N.J. (CHARLOTTE SPORTS LIVE) – Charlotte FC dubbed 3-1 against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena Wednesday evening.

The Crown comes off a devastating 5-nil loss to LAFC on Saturday night.

Every match proves to be critical from this point on, as the race for the MLS Cup Playoffs begins to heat up.

“To win away from home in the stadium of the champions is a great achievement,” said head coach Christian Lattanzio.

Charlotte struck gold early, within the first four minutes of the match.

Karol Świderski just barely crossed the goal line with the ball, but nonetheless, it was the match’s first goal after video review.

New York City responded; however, in the 28th minute, Maxime Chanot delivered a beautiful ball far beyond the 18′ — an absolute ripper to the right upper 90.

Khalina stood no chance.

Maxime Chanot from downtown 🚀 #NYCvCLT pic.twitter.com/QJvdxKDw06 — New York City Football Club (@NYCFC) August 18, 2022

The draw carried to halftime.

FC broke that draw in the 77th minute when Brandy Bronico recorded his first goal in a Charlotte uniform.

It was a beauty.

BB13 all the way babyyy! 💥 pic.twitter.com/GvB66AwAXy — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) August 18, 2022

Khalina was the true hero. Recoding saves after save; he gave Charlotte a fighting chance.

In the 89th minute, FC was awarded a penalty kick to put the match away… indeed. Captian Christian Fuchs answered the call, giving Charlotte a 3-1 advantage through the final whitsle.

Charlotte will face the Orlando City SC at Bank of America Stadium Sunday at 7:00 p.m.