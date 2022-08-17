CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Charlotte FC has revealed the anticipated location for the team’s future headquarters Wednesday, the club and team owner David Tepper announced in a written statement.

The exact location, 8600 McAlpine Park Drive, is near McAlpine Creek Park, and will include a 52,000+ square foot facility featuring four fields, one being synthetic turf, and will house 110-plus employees.

“A permanent training facility and business headquarters for Charlotte FC has been a priority for the Club since it was launched and we’re excited to reach an agreement to bring this to life,” said Charlotte FC owner David Tepper, who also owns the Carolina Panthers. “The timeline for this project was crucial and we’re delighted to deliver a first-class facility to our players and staff in Spring 2023. This is an important milestone for our Club and reflects our commitment to continue investing in infrastructure that will allow Charlotte FC to be a leader in Major League Soccer both on and off the pitch.”

Renderings, a name for the facility, and more details will be made available in the future, team officials said. The announcement comes following an agreement with Levine Properties.

An initial plan to have the headquarters at the old Eastland Mall site was scrapped.

Charlotte FC is in its inaugural season with Major League Soccer after having a delayed franchise debut due to the coronavirus pandemic. Charlotte FC is 9-14-2 in its first season with its next match against New York City FC at Red Bull Arena Wednesday night.

The future site is also the location where the team currently practices.

“Today is a special day for our organization as this facility will be a pivotal part of what pushes Charlotte FC to the forefront of soccer in North America in the years ahead,” said Sporting Director Zoran Krneta. “Having all of our teams in the same location is vital to our sporting vision and creates an optimal environment for our players and staff to perform at the highest levels across each step of our professional pathway.”

The facility is expected to open in the spring of 2023.