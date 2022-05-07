CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An 8-year-old boy living with a rare genetic disorder was granted his dream with the help of Charlotte FC.

Noland is living with Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder, which impairs his immune system, and allows infections and other health issues to occur more easily than others.

This caused Nolan to get severely ill from diseases when he was just a toddler.

Nicknamed “Happy Boy,” his dream was “to play soccer on a big field with some professional soccer players.” The entire club, along with midfielder Chris Hegardt aided in making Noland’s fantasy become a reality.

“My dream came true!” he said.

Courtesy: Dream on 3

Dream on 3, whose mission is to create transformative experiences for children with life-altering conditions, planned a fun weekend for Noland and his family.

Friday, he spent time with FC players at practice, chilled out at Topgolf with his family, and had a bite at Dressler’s.

Saturday, he fulfilled his dream as Charlotte FC’s honorary team captain in their match versus Inter Miami.

“Today was an amazing day,” Noland said about Saturday. “I got to hang out on the big field with the pro soccer players!”

He had access to the player’s tunnel as the team took the field and received the full VIP treatment.