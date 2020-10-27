Skip to content
Charlotte FC
Charlotte FC Chief Fan Officer talks about build up to team debut
Charlotte FC defender Adam Armour joins CSL to talk soccer in the QC
‘American dream.’ Charlotte FC coach Miguel Angel Ramirez ready to build something special in the Queen City
AP source: Ramirez agrees to become Charlotte FC’s 1st coach
Charlotte FC and Ally debut new soccer pitch in the Queen City
Bank of America Stadium switching to artificial field turf
Bank of America Stadium renovations have Charlotte FC fans ready to kick off season
“Best-in-class experience.” Take a look at what $50 million in Charlotte FC renovations is bringing to BofA Stadium
Charlotte FC trades for former Charlotte 49ers player Brandt Bronico
Charlotte Football Club officially names Nick Kelly president
Charlotte FC will not be headquartered at Eastland Mall site, as previously proposed
MLS
“Best-in-class experience.” Take a look at what $50 million in Charlotte FC renovations is bringing to BofA Stadium
UofSC and MLS announce new educational partnership
Charlotte FC trades for former Charlotte 49ers player Brandt Bronico
Soccer legend Diego Maradona dies at 60
Is the Eastland Mall site cursed?
CSL
Quick Six: Charlotte moves on to American Athletic Conference, will Joe Brady move on from the Panthers?
Checkers new play-by-play announcer TJ Chillot stops by CSL
Gutsy Play of the Week: Offensive lineman eat six times the calories of the average person
Quick Six: Future of Ben Simmons and the Sixers, plus which team is the best in the NFL right now?
Ball scores 31 to rally Hornets past Pacers 123-122
Gutsy Play of the Game
Gutsy Play of the Week: Offensive lineman eat six times the calories of the average person
Gutsy Play of the Week: Panthers LB Reddick goes back-to-back
Gutsy Play of the Week: Fitterer, Panthers’ Stephon Gilmore acquisition
Gutsy Play of the Week: Tommy Tremble TD vs. Texans
Gutsy Play of the Week: Tommy Tremble’s first NFL touchdown
Sports
‘Equal chances’: World Cup skiing has balanced schedule
Journalist imprisoned over leaked UAE-Iraq pre-game comments
US Rowing accepts resignation of longtime men’s coach Teti
Masters champion Matsuyama takes 2nd-round lead at Zozo
Week 8 Preview: Chip vs. Oregon; Pickett’s Heisman chance
