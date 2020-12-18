Charlotte FC trades for former Charlotte 49ers player Brandt Bronico

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE): The Charlotte Football Club acquired midfielder Brandt Bronico from the Chicago Fire on Friday in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick. Charlotte also received Chicago’s fourth-round pick in the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Bronico spent four seasons in Chicago, playing 66 matches, including 40 starts, scoring two goals and eight assists. He is no stranger to Charlotte, playing collegiately for the Charlotte 49ers from 2013-16 and scoring 25 goals and dishing out 23 assists.

“Charlotte FC! Can’t express how excited I am to be joining you guys,” Bronico said in a video on Twitter. “Charlotte is a city that means so much to me. Where I played college soccer, where I met my future wife and North Carolina being a home state for me, I mean, it just means the world for me,” Bronico said in a video message on Twitter.

CHARLOTTE! IM COMIN HOME!!! 😍🙌🏼🙏🏼⚽️



So blessed and grateful to be a part of @CharlotteMLS! Huge thanks to everyone who made this possible and I can’t wait to bring the #Grindset back 💪🏼🙌🏼



I love you, Charlotte! ❤️ https://t.co/ZwjeOWmUjt — Brandt Bronico (@Bronibro13) December 18, 2020

As a 49er, the High Point native was named the 2016 Conference USA Player of the Year and second-team All-America. He was drafted in the third round (47th overall) in the 2017 Superdraft.

In addition to being traded, the Charlotte FC Twitter page said Bronico was also getting married on Friday afternoon.

Fun fact: It’s @Bronibro13’s Wedding Day!



Retweet this to give him a warm welcome on this special day 🤵‍♂️👰‍♀️ — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteMLS) December 18, 2020

Bronico is the third player to be added to Charlotte’s roster, joining Sergio Ruiz and Riley McGree.

More headlines from Fox 46 Charlotte: