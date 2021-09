(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Football Club’s 18-year-old defender Adam Armour joined Charlotte Sports Live Tuesday night.

He’s played all over the world and he was one of Charlotte FC’s first signings. Plus, he is a North Carolina native.

Armour discussed growing up in Raleigh, playing in Germany, being signed by Charlotte FC, playing for Team USA and the Charlotte Independence, and spending time with Christian Fuchs.

