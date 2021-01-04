Charlotte Checkers opt out of the 2020 AHL season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Checkers announced on Tuesday that they will not participate in the 2020-21 American Hockey League season due to safety concerns regarding COVID-19.

The decision was made in conjunction with their National Hockey League affiliate, the Florida Panthers. The season is set to begin on Feb. 5.

“While we are disappointed that we cannot resume playing at this time, both the Panthers and Checkers feel it is in the best interests of all parties to opt out for this season,” said Checkers Owner and CEO Michael Kahn. “There are several travel, safety and player supply challenges to consider. Those, coupled with the increasing number of new cases in our area, make it very unlikely that we will be able to host fans at our games in the near future. We are appreciative of our partnership with the Florida Panthers regarding the navigation of this very difficult matter and will immediately focus our efforts on beginning the 2021-22 season in the fall.”

The Checkers were set to begin their first season as Florida’s affiliate after not reaching a new deal with their old affiliate, the Carolina Hurricanes.

With no AHL season taking place in 2019-20 due to the pandemic, Charlotte is still the most recent AHL champions, winning the Calder Cup in 2018-19.

“Working closely with the Charlotte Checkers organization, we have come to the decision together to opt out of playing in Charlotte in 2020-21,” said Florida Panthers General Manager Bill Zito. “Despite the travel and business challenges involved with this year, we feel that this decision will not impact our player development system as we continue to provide necessary environments for growth. We look forward to the continuation of our partnership with the Checkers organization and the puck drop of 2021-22 in Charlotte.”

The Checkers will directly reach out to season ticket holders via phone within the next 48 hours to discuss future options.

Sources have told FOX 46 that the likely destination for Florida players to play in the AHL will be with the Syracuse organization.

