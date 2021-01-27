Charlotte 49ers release 2021 schedule, will host ACC team for first time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte 49ers football team announced the 2021 fall schedule and there will be a few firsts for the program.

Charlotte will host an ACC opponent for the first time when the Duke Blue Devils come to Jerry Richardson Stadium on Sept. 4.

They’ll also play their first ever game against a Big 10 team when they travel to face Illinois on Oct. 2.

The 12-game schedule will include eight Conference USA games and four non-conference matchups. Six games will be on the road and six at home.

The two other non-conference teams the 49ers will face is Gardner-Webb on Sept. 11 and Georgia State on Sept. 18.

Charlotte is coming off a tough season in which they played the third-fewest games in the FBS, having eight total games either canceled or postponed. They finished the season with a 2-4 record.

Here’s a look at the full schedule:

2021 Charlotte 49ers Football Schedule



SEPTEMBER

Sat. 4 Duke Charlotte, N.C.

Sat. 11 Gardner-Webb Charlotte, N.C.

Sat. 18 at Georgia State Atlanta, Ga.

Sat. 25 Middle Tennessee* Charlotte, N.C.



OCTOBER

Sat. 2 at Illinois Champaign, Ill.

Sat. 9 at FIU* Miami, Fla.

Sat. 16 BYE

Sat. 23 Florida Atlantic* Charlotte, N.C.

Sat. 30 at WKU* Bowling Green, Ky.



NOVEMBER

Sat. 6 Rice* Charlotte, N.C.

Sat. 13 at Louisiana Tech* Ruston, La.

Sat. 20 Marshall* Charlotte, N.C.

Sat. 27 at Old Dominion* Norfolk, Va.



* – Conference USA games

Home games in bold

All dates subject to change