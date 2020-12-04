Charlotte 49ers head coach Healy says he had COVID-19

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Charlotte 49ers head football coach Will Healy revealed he had COVID-19 several weeks ago.

It would have forced him to miss coaching at least one game, but the games during the stretch in which he was diagnosed were not played.

In fact, the team hasn’t played since Halloween.

Healy was asymptotic the entire time and says he is feeling fine now as the team gets ready for a home game this Sunday at noon against Western Kentucky.

