Charlotte 49ers basketball defeats Davidson for second-straight season

DAVIDSON, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Charlotte 49ers men’s basketball team took home the “Battle for the Hornets Nest” victory for the second-straight season.

Led sophomore guard Jahmir Young (18 points) and senior guard Jordan Shepherd (16 points), the 49ers defeated the Davidson Wildcats 63-52 on Davidson’s home court.

Charlotte head coach Ron Sanchez said he hopes this rivalry will continue to grow and help build the 49ers brand.

“We wanted to wear our sweatshirts this summer Uptown and wear them with pride,” Sanchez said postgame.

