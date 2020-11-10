Charlotte 49ers announce temporary furloughs for some positions

CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 12: A detail view of a Charlotte 49ers football prior to the 49ers’ game against the Rice Owls at McColl Richardson Field at Jerry Richardson Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Mike Comer/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – UNC Charlotte has announced that they will be furloughing employees in some positions.

The Charlotte 49ers say in light of the unprecedented effect of the pandemic on college athletics, they plan to implement a temporary 10-day furlough for 48 positions making more than $50,000/year in their department.

The furloughs will last from Nov. 23, 2020 to June 30, 2021. The 10 days can be taken at any time during the seven-month period at each staff member’s discretion.

“While our Athletic program has built reserves to weather a significant portion of the COVID-related financial impact to our operations, we simply cannot sustain the ongoing hits to our revenue stream without affecting our ability to deliver for our programs and student-athletes,” said 49ers Director of Athletics Mike Hill.

Employees affected by the furloughs have the flexibility to take their time off in hourly increments, providing them with scheduling flexibility.

All furloughed employees will continue to receive their regular benefits, including medical insurance.

“As we attempt to manage through this incredibly unpredictable era in our business, we will continue to monitor and respond responsibly to any future challenges,” Hill said. “While decisions affecting people are never easy, I am extremely confident in our team’s ability to persevere through this time.”

