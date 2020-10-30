Carolina Panthers suffer hard loss to Atlanta Falcons at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE/AP)- The Carolina Panthers suffered a tough loss at home Thursday night against a charged-up Falcons team.

Carolina fell to the Atlanta Falcons 25-17. They’re now 3-5 on the season, while the Falcons moved up to 2-6.

The Panthers offense struggled against Atlanta, especially on critical third down plays. The team only advanced on two out of their 10 chances.

Panthers starting cornerback Donte Jackson left the game with a toe injury and is questionable to return. Jackson has been bothered all season by a nagging toe injury.

Coach Matt Rhule said he appreciated the effort his team put in tonight, but it just wasn’t enough to put them over.

Teddy Bridgewater also spoke in the Thursday night’s virtual locker room, saying he was disappointed in the outcome. Bridgewater threw an interception in the final moments of the game that would have given Carolina a chance to tie things up.

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at Carolina because of a left ankle injury.

Ridley, the Falcons’ leading receiver this season, limped off the field after making a 19-yard reception in the second quarter. He held his left foot after the play and then was escorted to the locker room.

The Falcons announced after halftime Ridley would not return.

