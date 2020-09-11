Carolina Panthers announce team captains ahead of Sunday’s game

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Panthers players voted on this year’s captains.

The Panthers have named their 2020 captains: quarterback Teddy BrIdgewater, running back Christian McCaffrey, left tackle Russell Okung, defensive tackle Kawann Short and linebackers Shaq Thompson and Tahir Whitehead.

Short is the only returning full time captain. It’s the second time he’s earned the honor. McCaffrey did not start 2019 as a captain but was given the distinction beginning week 5 against Jacksonville.

Bridgewater, Okung, and Whitehead have all been captains before in their career with different teams.

