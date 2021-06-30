Bucks say Antetokounmpo doubtful for Game 5 with Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is doubtful for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals on Thursday after undergoing an MRI on his injured left knee.

Bucks officials said the two-time MVP hyperextended his left knee in the third quarter of a 110-88 game 4 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night. The Bucks announced Wednesday that an MRI confirmed that diagnosis and said he’d be listed as doubtful for Thursday’s game.

“We’ll take it day by day and see how he’s doing,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“When you talk about the range of possibilities, I think where this has landed has to be looked at as a positive,” Budenholzer added. “It’s still a really difficult fall.”

Antetokounmpo was attempting to block a dunk attempt by Atlanta’s Clint Capela when he landed awkwardly. He clutched his knee in obvious pain and remained down for several minutes before walking slowly to the locker room.

He briefly went back to the Bucks’ bench and then returned to the locker room shortly afterward.

The Bucks and Hawks are tied at two games apiece in the Eastern Conference finals heading into Game 5 on Thursday in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo has been averaging 28.2 points, 12.7 rebounds and 5.2 assists in the postseason. Milwaukee went 6-5 in the 11 regular-season games Antetokounmpo missed, including a stretch of six straight games in April when he also was dealing with an injured left knee.

The Hawks have their own injury issues.

Star guard Trae Young missed Game 4 with a bone bruise in his right ankle, and center Clint Capela took an elbow in the face late in the game. Hawks coach Nate McMillan didn’t have an update on either player when he spoke to the media Thursday morning.

___

