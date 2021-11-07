‘Red Zone efficiency’ remains a concern ahead of Panthers-Patriots match-up

(BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) – FOX 46 Charlotte’s Grace Remington has been analyzing the Carolina Panthers-New England Patriots match-up and has more on the struggling Panthers unit.

Red Zone efficiency remains a concern. Here’s the real issue. You can’t have a Red Zone offense if you’re not getting inside the 20-yard line. It’s been trending the wrong way for Carolina the last four games.

Just nine Red Zone drives, converting four of those.

Last week in Atlanta, Carolina ran three plays inside the Falcons’ 20 in the first half. The team should have come away from a touchdown, but D. J. Moore dropped a pass in the back of the End Zone. The ball was slightly behind him but it’s a play a No. 1 receiver has to make.

Against the Giants, they got into the Red Zone once but a holding penalty pushed them back, then Quarterback Sam Darnold threw an interception.

The Panthers were 2 for 3 against the Vikings, including a great 2-minute drill. And against the Eagles, they did not reach the Red Zone at all in the second half.

Coming off a recent win, Coach Matt Rhule brought up Red Zone as a concern this week.