Panthers look to stay playoff relevant vs ‘hot’ dolphins Sunday at 1PM on FOX

(BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) – The last time Cam Newton saw the Dolphins – he got beat by them as a member of the Pats – but now with a star-studded offense around him, we’re expecting a heck of a lot better results.

Sure the Dolphins are on a three-game win streak with a dub against the Ravens in there, but Carolina’s defense has been consistent all year.

This could be a trap game, but everybody in the locker room knows that if they’re going for a wildcard spot, they got to take care of business on Sunday.