(BLACK AND BLUE KICKOFF LIVE) – If you’re in the Charlotte area this week, you have a chance to be a part of a long-standing Panthers tradition.

An annual Christmas tree lighting has become a big deal in the Carolinas and they’ll do it again on Tuesday.

A number of Panthers legends will be on hand to greet you with free hot chocolate and water, but if you want some holiday spirits or brew, they’ve got that for sale too.

The event is free, but you’ll need tickets from panthers.com to attend.