GAMEDAY PICKS: Black & Blue Kickoff crew takes its picks for Panthers-Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The game betweeen the Carolina Panthers and New York Giants on Sunday matches two struggling NFL teams. There’s so much more to the story, starting with the coaches.

Matt Rhule of the Panthers (3-3) and Joe Judge of the Giants (1-5) are going to be linked to the wild coaching searches that followed the 2019 season.

The game also was supposed to be a matchup of two of the NFL’s best running backs: Christian McCaffrey of the Panthers and Saquon Barkley of the Giants. McCaffrey is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and Barkley has a badly sprained ankle.