CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - Panthers kicker Zane Gonzalez successfully connected on all four field-goal attempts during last Sunday's 34-10 blowout win over the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale.

Gonzalez has now been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week twice. He's connected on 16 straight field goals and is 12-of-14 from 40 yards or longer.