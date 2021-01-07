Betting odds released for the road to Super Bowl 55

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The road to Super Bowl 55 is about to begin.

The William Hill sportsbook has the Kansas City Chiefs favored at +190 to win it all.

This is where Vegas is getting nervous…

A lot of people like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their odds.

Just the other day, a $40,000 dollar bet was placed on the Bucs to win it all at 12-1 odds.

That’s pocket change for Josh Sims.

