Betting odds released for the road to Super Bowl 55

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The road to Super Bowl 55 is about to begin.
The William Hill sportsbook has the Kansas City Chiefs favored at +190 to win it all.
This is where Vegas is getting nervous…
A lot of people like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and their odds.
Just the other day, a $40,000 dollar bet was placed on the Bucs to win it all at 12-1 odds.
That’s pocket change for Josh Sims.
