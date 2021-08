(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball, who turned 20-years-old on Sunday, has made headlines everywhere he’s gone recently.

This week was no different as Ball was featured in GQ earlier this week saying that he’s something than a rock star.

Ball’s interview in GQ is just another example of the budding star he’s becoming in the Queen City.

Tyler Tynes, the author of the article joined Joe Murano on Charlotte Sports Live to discuss the behind-the-scenes.