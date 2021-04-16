Bank of America Stadium renovations have Charlotte FC fans ready to kick off season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- There are a lot of people excited to see the renovated Bank of America Stadium thanks to a video from the Charlotte FC.

The video showed what it will look like come kick-off in 2022 and many people watching had one word: “Wow.”

Many responded saying this made them look forward to the start of the season.

“That’s what it’s going to look like?” asked Alexandria Bond, after watching the 30-second promotion video.

Charlotte Football Club scored big with the release of new renderings. The bright lights of the screens, and a Tap Room is a way to make a splash on the Major League Soccer scene.

Can we start playing soccer right now?! pic.twitter.com/umMgZZiHOQ — Charlotte FC (@CharlotteFC) April 15, 2021

“I’m a big sports fan,” says Cole Dorney, who plans on going to the first match. “I come from the DC area, so obviously I don’t have a home team in Charlotte.”

Some people say they watched the video when it was first released, and for those who didn’t we showed them.

“Wow that’s amazing,” said Antony Torres, once the video finished playing.

The renovations are estimated to cost $50 million. The team is billing it as a “Best in Class Experience” for players and fans.

“Definitely makes me want to go to more football games. I think it’s beautiful,” Bond said.

“I went to see a game in Atlanta and it’s very similar in how they are doing things there,” added Dorney.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

“It’s great for the community,” says Torres. “And I think it’s great for the economy.”

So, no penalty on the team from the fans. This is a big win, and all hope the next addition to the decor will be an MLS cup.

“I can buy in very quickly,” says Dorney. “[I’m] going to get some tickets, I’ll be at game one.”

One of the things that impressed fans the most is the 210-foot-wide LED screen.

Charlotte FC will kick off in 2022, and the team say renovations are expected to be completed by the first kick off.