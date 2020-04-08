Ballantyne location 1 of 2 nursing homes that have confirmed COVID-19 outbreaks

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A Ballantyne location is one of two nursing homes in Mecklenburg County that have confirmed coronavirus outbreaks, according to local health officials.

The Pavilion Health Center skilled nursing facility located at 10011 Providence Rd W recently confirmed that three of their residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

All three residents are doing well, they said. The tests for each of these individuals were sent out before April 4. Two have been and continue to be without symptoms and one has had an intermittent low-grade temperature.

None have experienced respiratory distress, health officials said. Each of these residents continues to be treated in-place and are isolated in private rooms.

Upon testing positive, The Pavilion Health Center said the three residents were immediately isolated and proper protective equipment was issued to further safeguard the residents. Pavilion staff have been treating these three residents under “enhanced precautions,” wearing masks, gowns, gloves, and goggles.

All staff remain symptom-free and are screened prior to working each day, Pavilion said. Additionally, all staff is now required to wear surgical masks while in patient care areas throughout the facility.

During Wednesday’s news conference with Mecklenburg County Health Director Gibbie Harris, she would not comment on what the second facility in the county was.

There are currently 839 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county and 9 reported deaths.

Harris stressed on Wednesday that this situation is a moving target and she expects cases in the county to keep rising. “We don’t have the number of cases we were expecting…looks like the curve is beginning to flatten.”

Harris said residents must continue to practice social distancing, saying that our healthcare systems are projected to be overwhelmed by early May.