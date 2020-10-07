Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern game postponed due to health concerns

BOONE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – App State’s football game at Georgia Southern, scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 14, has been postponed due to health concerns.

The two schools have rescheduled the game for Saturday, Dec. 12, in Statesboro, Ga. Game time and TV broadcast information will be announced later, officials said.

App State announced last week that it was postponing its Oct. 7 game against Louisiana due to COVID-19 positive tests and contact tracing. That game will be played on either Dec. 4 or 5 in Boone.

The Mountaineers have not held practice since before the Sept. 26 Campbell game.

All active COVID-19 cases are recovering in isolation, App State said. Close contacts who have been identified through contact tracing are required to quarantine.

The Sun Belt Conference announced Monday that this year’s football championship game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 19.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX46.COM