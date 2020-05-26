App State joins growing list of schools eliminating some sports programs

Appalachian State announced on Tuesday that they will be eliminating multiple athletic programs in light of the financial impact COVID-19 has had on the school.

Men’s soccer, men’s tennis, and men’s indoor track & field were all eliminated as the department is reducing its athletic budget, the university said in a statement.

“This is a very difficult day for the entire App Family,” Athletics Director Doug Gillin said. “Our mission is to guide and support our student-athletes in their quest for excellence academically, athletically and socially. After careful and thoughtful review, we determined that we could no longer sustain 20 program offerings in a fiscally responsible manner. Since the move to FBS, App State has sponsored the most sports in the Sun Belt and among the most in the Group of Five. This will bring us in line with most of our peer institutions.

The university says scholarships will be honored for affected student-athletes who want to return to App State. An overall 20 percent reduction was made to the athletics department for fiscal year 2021, equating to approximately $5 million.

Eastern Carolina announced last week that they are eliminating four sports due to the impact of the coronavirus.