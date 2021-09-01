App State football HC Shawn Clark previews App-ECU opener in Charlotte with CSL

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – The Appalachian State Mountaineers will face the East Carolina Pirates on Thursday to kick off the College Football season at Bank of America Stadium.

The two teams will play in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at 7:30 p.m.

App State isn’t ranked to start the season but they’ve cracked the Top 25 in each of the last three years and will look to start the season off strong in head coach Shawn Clark’s second year at the helm.

New grad transfer quarterback Chase Brice will be the guy replacing Zac Thomas at quarterback for the Mountaineers, as the team returns 17 starters from last year’s 9-3 team.

Clark spoke with CSL’s Will Kunkel on Wednesday to preview the game.

