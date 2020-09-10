Hokies name Hendon Hooker the starting quarterback

Blacksburg, V. (WFXR) — Virginia Tech head football coach Justin Fuente says Hendon Hooker would be the starter for the Hokies if the season started Wednesday, but Braxton Burmeister has earned playing time with his performances over the past few weeks.

“If we were to play a game right in this moment, Hendon would start for us,” Fuente said. “I’ve been really pleased with him through fall camp, but Braxton would play, and I’ve been really pleased with him as well. Hendon is our starter and deserves to play, and Braxton has earned the right to play as well. I don’t know what that will look like in terms of percentage and all that stuff. I’m pretty far away from going down that road … I don’t know exactly what that will look like, but I’m pretty excited about both of those guys.”

Virginia Tech hosts Virginia to open up the season Saturday, September 19 at Lane Stadium.

