A return to racing saves NASCAR’s smallest teams from closing for good

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NASCAR teams returned to their shops Friday for first time knowing when they will be going back to racing. For some of the sports smallest teams, which include less than a dozen employees, a return to racing is an opportunity to keep the business going.

Jordan Anderson Racing in Statesville competes in the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. They have a total of 7 employees, including driver and owner Jordan Anderson.

Anderson started out the season in February at Daytona international Speedway by finishing second in a photo finish. It was the best finish of his career. He also almost came away with the biggest win of his career.

Just a few short weeks later, when the series was set to race at Atlanta Motor Speedway, racing for Anderson and all the other NASCAR teams came to a sudden stop. COVID-19 forcing NASCAR to make the decision to postpone race events. The decision came so late, so last minute, that most teams were already in Atlanta for the weekend race.

“You talk about the highest of highs and the lowest of lows in about a 2 to 3 month period, that is what this year has been,” said Jordan Anderson.

The lack of racing hit Anderson and his team especially hard.

“When we can’t go to the racetrack and put that product on TV for fans to watch, it doesn’t allow us to represent our sponsors to get paid for that as well purse money that comes in for each race,” said Anderson.

No racing, means no profit. All 7 employees of Jordan Anderson Racing were forced to sit at home, wondering when that next paycheck will come. Anderson decided to apply for the Payment Protection Program. As of Friday, he still has not heard back,

“I feel like what that PPP program was meant for was small businesses like myself. We are a family owned company, even though we race on a national platform, we are still a small business. It has been a little disheartening seeing these bigger companies that have gotten it,” said Anderson.

Anderson tells FOX 46 his bank says there is still the possibility he can get that loan from the Paycheck Protection Program.

Anderson and his team got even bigger news on Thursday when NASCAR announced racing will return. The truck series is set to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 26.

“When NASCAR came out with that yesterday [Thursday] it was definitely a big sigh of relief because if this had gone on for another month our race team and a lot of others it would have been hit pretty hard,” said Anderson.

The future of the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series schedule remains unknown. NASCAR is running on a month by month schedule basis. An announcement on the future of the schedule is expected sometime later this month.