6-time PBA champ from Taylorsville talks pandemic challenges

TAYLORSVILLE, NC (FOX 46) — Six-time PBA Tour champion Kyle Troup joined CSL Friday night to talk about what’s been an unusual bowling season due to the pandemic.

The Taylorsville product says the biggest adjustment has been competing without fans, which is particularly difficult for Troup, because he’s a fan favorite.

Troup is known for his unique bowling style. He uses the two-handed bowling approach, which is something he’s been doing since he was young.

He also is known for wearing bright colors and while picking his hair out into an afro. One of his favorite celebrations is to take out two afro picks and run them through his hair rapidly after bowling a strike.

Troup says becoming a six-time champion is a dream come true but he’s just scratching the surface of his career.