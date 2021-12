CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Charlotte Checkers collected an estimated 4,000 stuffed animals that will now be donated to local nonprofit organizations, the team said following this weekend’s annual event at Bojangles Coliseum.

The event is sponsored by Novant Health and charities involved include Baby Bundles, The Sandbox, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center for Education, Pat’s Place, and Giving Tree Charity.