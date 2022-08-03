ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The American Cornhole League is once again hosting the World Championship at the Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. This year league officials estimate about 1,500 individual players have signed up to compete. More than $250,000 in cash payouts will be awarded to the top winners.

Players from across the country have descended on Rock Hill for the championships that started on July 29 and will run through this Sunday, August 7. ESPN is on-site to broadcast gameplay to a national audience on ESPN2 as part of ESPN THE OCHO.



Jay Cutler and Mike “The Situation” and other celebrities are scheduled to appear and play in the tournament as part of “Superhole III”. The celebs will be competing alongside American Cornhole League (ACL) pro players over the course of two rounds for $100,000 in prizes for their charities of choice.

Part 1 will air live on The OCHO on ESPN2 from 4-5 p.m. Friday, with the winners pair airing live on ESPN2 from 8-9 p.m. First place will take home $40,000, second place $20,000, third and fourth place $10,000, and fifth, sixth, seventh, and eighth $5,000. All winnings will go to charity.

Setup for the tournament, which features more than 132 cornhole “lanes”, started last weekend. Organizers say there are strict rules in place for the championship.

“It’s 27 inches, front to front. We have to measure every single carpet, each corner. You have to make sure it is straight, you have to make sure the boards are lined up, so there is a lot of measuring that goes on. There is a lot of making sure they are completely in line,” said American Cornhole League events and logistics manager, Kat Halbert.

Each cornhole board is brand new and the surface cannot be touched, other than with water to clean off any dirt.

Players came from as far away as Florida and Kentucky.



“In general it is just a great sport. Anyone can play. I don’t care if you are 5 years old or 90 years old,” said player, Jimmy McGuffin.



The American Cornhole League, based in Rock Hill, hosts competitions and tournaments across the amateur, collegiate, and pro ranks with thousands of players taking part every year. For additional information on how to participate visit iplaycornhole.com.