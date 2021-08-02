1-on-1 Interview: Panthers HC Matt Rhule talks challenges and goals for training camp

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule spoke with CSL’s Will Kunkel following the team’s day off after the first week of practice at training camp.

Entering his second year as Carolina’s head coach, this is the first time since Rhule has gotten the full Wofford College experience since the team was unable to travel last year due to pandemic restrictions.

After just a few days, Rhule spoke with CSL about some of the funniest camp moments, surprise moments, the fundamentals being taught and learning moments.

A hint with the funniest player: They actually made Matt Rhule cry from laughter a few times.

When it came to learning moments, Rhule will be learning a lot about himself as a coach after last year.

“The Viking game, that’s a game we probably should have won,” Rhule said. “Anytime we lose a game I put it on myself as the coach. You learn a ton when you win and a ton when you lose if you allow yourself to do that.”

Rhule talked about some of the rookies making their marks, including wide receiver Terrace Marshall, who he says hasn’t bought into reading articles and the noise around him.

“Terrace is going to end up being a really good one if he keeps that approach,” Rhule said.

And of course, before CSL wrapped up with Rhule, there had to be a game of fast-paced Q&A including these questions:

-Pineapple on Pizza?

-Favorite cereal?

-One superpower?

-100 years forward or backward?

-Do aliens exist?

-Is a hot dog a sandwich?

-How’d you propose?