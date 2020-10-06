South Carolina Senate Debate

NEXSTAR INC. TO HOST EXCLUSIVE STATEWIDE LIVE TELECAST OF DEBATE BETWEEN SENATOR LINDSEY GRAHAM AND JAIME HARRISON FOR THE U.S. SENATE SEAT FROM SOUTH CAROLINA ON OCTOBER 9 AT 7 P.M.

Nexstar Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXST), announced today that it will host a multi-market live telecast of a debate between the Republican and Democratic party candidates for the United States Senate from South Carolina, incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham (R) and Jaime Harrison (D). “U.S. Senate Debate – South Carolina” will take place on Friday, October 9th, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET, at the WSPA-TV Studios in Spartanburg, SC, and be telecast throughout the state.

The one-hour debate, presented in partnership with the South Carolina Chamber of Commerce, will bring together viewers across South Carolina and will air live on five Nexstar television stations serving the state, including: WSPA-TV (CBS) in Spartanburg/Greenville/Anderson, WCBD-TV (NBC) in Charleston/Berkeley/Dorchester, WBTW-TV (CBS) in Myrtle Beach/Florence, WSAV-TV (NBC) in Hilton Head/Beaufort, and Aiken, SC, and WMYT-TV (MyNetworkTV) in Charlotte, NC, and York/Chester/Lancaster/Chesterfield, SC. The debate will also air on WLTX (CBS) in Columbia, the media partner of WSPA-TV. WJBF-TV (ABC) in Augusta, GA, will carry only a livestream of the debate. Local viewers may access a livestream of the debate online by visiting the website of their local Nexstar station (see table below for more information).

The debate will be moderated by WSPA-TV news anchor Amy Wood, who will be joined by a two member panel including WSPA-TV news anchor Gordon Dill and WCBD-TV anchor Carolyn Murray, who will pose questions to the candidates focused on current local and regional issues impacting communities across the state. The candidates will be asked for their views on business, the economy, infrastructure, education, health care and the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to taking questions from the moderator and panelists, the candidates will respond to questions from local voters regarding issues that impact their local communities. Viewers can submit questions for the debate via email to scresponds@wspa.com and can follow the debate and related content on social media using the hashtag #scsenatedebate.

The U.S. Senate Debate will be carried on the following stations and websites:

Station Network Market Station Website Social WSPA-TV CBS Spartanburg, SC wspa.com @WSPA7 WCBD-TV NBC Charleston, SC counton2.com @WCBD WBTW-TV CBS Myrtle Beach, SC wbtw.com @WBTWNews13 WSAV-TV NBC Hilton Head, SC wsav.com @WSAV WLTX-TV CBS Columbia, SC wltx.com @WLTX WMYT-TV MyNewtwork TV York, SC fox46.com @FOX46News WJBF Aiken, SC wjbf.com @WJBF

