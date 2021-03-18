What’s the difference between a Tornado Watch and a Tornado Warning?

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A strong cold front is ready and waiting to swing eastward through the area on Thursday. A few showers are possible Thursday morning, but the stronger storms will be possible in a window from 12 – 6 p.m.

We’ll have lots of wind shear, change in wind speed/direction with height, and some lift from the warm/moist air mass.

The greatest threat has shifted east Thursday morning because those ingredients most clearly come together over coastal Carolinas. Strong winds, flooding, hail, and isolated tornadoes are possible.

What are the difference between Tornado Watches and Warnings?

According to the National Weather Service, Tornado Watches are issued for broad areas where conditions exist for the development of twisters, while Tornado Warnings are issued for highly localized areas where a tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.

Watches, commonly issued a few hours before a storm could hit, are meant to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes and indicate the need to remain vigilant. Warnings, often issued minutes before a tornado hits, are urgent calls to seek shelter immediately.

Knowing the difference between the two can prepare individuals for the necessary steps to take when considering the threat of severe weather.

Download the FOX 46 Weather app today! iPhone and iPad users, CLICK HERE. Andriod users, CLICK HERE.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).