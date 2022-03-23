CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – We are looking ahead at a busy Wednesday with showers and storms on the horizon. Temps start off in the upper 50s and low 60s as showers move in from the west. This will be the first impact many feel on what’s sure to be an active day.

Pockets of heavy downpours can lead to pooling and ponding on the roadway which can make for a dicey morning commute.

This afternoon can include a few embedded thunderstorms with the potential to pack a punch. The Queen City and much of the Carolinas will be under a slight risk for severe weather with the main threats being damaging winds, large hail, and a slight chance of an isolated tornado.

What is the difference between Tornado Watches and Warnings?

According to the National Weather Service, Tornado Watches are issued for broad areas where conditions exist for the development of twisters, while Tornado Warnings are issued for highly localized areas where a tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.

Watches, commonly issued a few hours before a storm could hit, are meant to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes and indicate the need to remain vigilant. Warnings, often issued minutes before a tornado hits, are urgent calls to seek shelter immediately.





Knowing the difference between the two can prepare individuals for the necessary steps to take when considering the threat of severe weather.

Watches are issued by the NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), and warnings are issued by local offices of the National Weather Service (NWS).