What happened last night? A look at damage and video from Thursday’s severe weather in the Charlotte area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – On Thursday evening, forecasts of severe weather in the Charlotte area came true as Tornado Warnings popped up across multiple counties and video started to flood in, showing swirling, dark clouds moving quickly across our skies.

A Tornado Warning was issued in Mecklenburg, Union, Cabarrus, and York counties until 6 p.m.

Gov. Roy Cooper issued a State of Emergency as severe weather brought heavy rain, high winds, and hail to parts of the state.

During a live broadcast around 5 p.m., FOX8 Chief Meteorologist Van Denton, FOX 46 Charlotte’s sister station in High Point, said, “It’s over us. This is not the room we need to be in,” before saying he and anchors Neill McNeill and Katie Nordeen were evacuating the studio.

Thankfully, everyone at their station is safe, and there were no reported injuries in the area. The FOX8 building did not suffer any apparent structural damage, but some places were not so lucky.

Photos: Brianna Laney, Pageland, SC

Several people in the Charlotte area sent in video of what looked like very dark clouds rotating. At this point, we are still calling it a storm. The video below was captured in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

Video captured by Tony Belk in Fort Mill, South Carolina shows dark, swirling clouds moving across the sky as a Tornado Warning siren rang out to alert people living in the area to seek shelter.

Dark, swirling clouds were also captured in Mint Hill, North Carolina.

The National Weather Service is expected to visit the Charlotte area and surrounding counties later in the day on Friday to assess the damage and determine what exactly happened.