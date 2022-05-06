Friday is a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day!

(PINPOINT WEATHER) – Showers and storms will continue to roll through the area this evening as a cold front shifts eastward.

We are under an enhanced risk for severe weather today with the main threat being damaging winds and hail. Localized flooding and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out, but it will be a bit more hit or miss.

Stay weather aware through this evening as the heaviest activity will last until 8-9pm. Make sure to have the Pinpoint Weather App downloaded in order to check for the latest before heading out the door.

Once the storms taper off we will see drier and cooler conditions taking over tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Clouds will last into Saturday with some lingering showers possible. Highs will be limited to the low 70s on Saturday afternoon.

Mother’s Day will be beautiful with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.





We’ll continue our dry and seasonable stretch next week before rain chances return Thursday of next week.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, showers/storm early. Low: 61

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with lingering showers. Hi: 71

Sunday: Mostly sunny and nice. Hi: 66 Lo: 52