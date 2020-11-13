Volunteer evacuation orders lifted in Riverside Drive area Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Volunteer evacuation orders have been lifted as the worst is over on Riverside Drive Friday evening.

Earlier in the day, the Catawba River crested to 103 feet, three feet above flood stage, flooding the entire area.

While the water is high, this is the best worst-case scenario for the area. The water made it about 100 feet down Riverside Drive. Emergency management tells FOX 46 this is the ‘low point prone to flooding.’ Thankfully, no one was injured.

No one needed to seek shelter and no rescues took place in this area Friday morning.

Emergency management and fire department leaders were in the area overnight into Friday morning with boats as a precaution to make residents feel comfortable and safe.

“It has reached the foundations of some homes but we had no impact to living areas and at this time we are not expecting it to get any worse. It has crested and is beginning to recede at this time,” Emergency Management Planner Tony Bateman said.

Residents told FOX 46 “it is what it is” when asked about the flooding. Something they are unfortunately used to and they’re thankful this time around is not nearly as bad as 2019.

