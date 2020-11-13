Voluntary Evacuation Order issued for Riverside Drive residents as floodwaters rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Voluntary Evacuation Order has been issued for residents in the Riverside Drive area.

Residents in the area of Riverside Drive, Lake Drive, Beagle Club Road and Hart Road are advised to evacuate immediately and seek higher ground.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management said water levels on the Catawba River are expected to reach 103.5 feet or higher.

A shelter will be activated at Hopewell High School located at 11530 Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville for residents that need a place to go. The shelter will be open by 7:30 a.m. Pets will be allowed.

Charlotte Fire and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Emergency Management are on scene to help residents with the evacuation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

