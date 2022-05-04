CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A video sent to Queen City News shows a large amount of hail falling in the Montebello neighborhood in South Charlotte.

Severe thunderstorms pushed their way across the region on Wednesday afternoon, bringing damaging wind gusts and hail.

Storms were strong enough to topple trees on top of homes and scatter debris in the Mooresville area.

Wednesday started out quiet, storms got intense over many neighborhoods in the afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front.

Thankfully, Pinpoint Weather Chief Meteorologist Tara Lane says the weather is settling down for the night as the front settles to the south.