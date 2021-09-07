USGS looking to add additional flood sensors, currently testing new versions off NC coast

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – U.S. Geological Survey researchers hope the installation of more weather sensors and flood gauges will increase the warning time before flash floods. The sensors are also used during hurricane season off the North Carolina coast to track storm surge and wave height.



We have seen the images of devastating flooding in Tennessee from August as well the high water in the nation’s largest metro area, New York City.

Even the Queen City has seen flooding in the past year. Back in November 2020 cars were submerged and parks were damaged.

Floods are being tracked and documented by the USGS. Scientists have thousands of river gauges across the country, with about 200 in North Carolina alone. The gauges not only look at river levels, but the amount of water moving through.

“That’s a very important aspect, especially during flooding. What that does is allows modeling for potential impacts downstream,” said Bryce McClenney, a Hydrologic Technician with the USGS.

An example of where the gauges could have come into play is in June 2019. Heavy rains in the mountains sent floodwater downstream to Mountain Island Lake in Gaston County, destroying boats and docks in the process.

USGS researchers are also focusing on the coast with a series of sensors and gauges deployed just for hurricanes. These sensors can track wave height and storm surge. They are connected to satellites to sent back data in real-time.

“That’s the most important data to emergency responders and emergency managers is that real-time data where they can actually see the conditions in the field right now,” said McClenney.



Emergency responders can use real-time data to close roads in anticipation of flooding or track the hardest-hit areas so they know where crews will need to be deployed.



So far this year USGS crews have not had to deploy any of those hurricane sensors along the coast, but they are currently doing extensive testing on new versions.