Tropical Storm Watch issued in Gaston and Catawba counties

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for multiple counties in North Carolina as Zeta moves inland and is expected to intensify into a hurricane.

Gaston, Burke, Catawba, Cherokee, Lincoln, and Cleveland counties are all under the advisory.

The storm intensity could reach 90 mph, the National Hurricane Center said on Wednesday.

Strong wind and heavy rainfall are expected.

The storm is expected to strengthen as it moves across the Gulf of Mexico and approaches the Louisiana coast on Wednesday.

A Flash Flood Watch is also in effect for the Banner Elk area through Thursday.

LATEST HEADLINES