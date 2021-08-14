Tropical Storm Grace forms over the Atlantic, 7th named storm of the season

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Grace has formed over the Atlantic, the National Hurricane Center announced Saturday.

This is the seventh named storm of the season. 40 MPH winds were recorded 420 miles east of the Leeward Islands. Warnings have already been issued for Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

Grace is expected to follow a path and reach Florida by Tuesday or Wednesday.

🌀TRACKING #Fred: Remnants head to Carolinas late Tuesday into Wednesday.



Western track puts heaviest rain in mountains. After days of heavy downpours, localized flooding is a concern next week.



Stay updated! #ncwx #scwx #fox46wx @FOX46News pic.twitter.com/keCNaeiHLE — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) August 14, 2021

Meanwhile, Fred was downgraded to a Tropical Depression and remains that way on Saturday. Fred was expected to impact the Florida Keys on Saturday. Impacts are expected to be minimal, Florida’s National Weather Service tweeted Saturday morning. The remnants of Fred are expected to arrive in the Carolinas by Tuesday.

The western tracks for Fred puts heavy rain over the North Carolina mountains late Tuesday or early Wednesday.