Tropical Storm Elsa makes landfall along Florida Gulf Coast

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Elsa has made landfall along north Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The storm’s center went ashore in Taylor County, a lightly populated area. Forecasters say Elsa’s path will slice across inland north Florida with heavy rains and wind and then move on to Georgia. Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Weakening is expected as Elsa moves further inland later Wednesday.

Forecasters said Elsa would slice across inland north Florida as a tropical storm with strong rains and wind, then move on to Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia before heading out in the Atlantic Ocean by Friday.