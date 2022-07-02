CHARLOTTE, N.C. (PINPOINT WEATHER) – While you were sleeping, Tropical Storm Colin formed right off the Carolina coast. Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect from Myrtle Beach up to the Outer Banks.

Heavy downpours, isolated flooding, and rough seas are the main threats. Be careful of rip currents and choppy water at the beach if you’re headed there for the holiday.

Tropical Storm Colin will work its way up the coast and out to sea. No direct impacts are expected here in Charlotte.







Instead, a cold front dipping south towards Charlotte will help steer Colin out to sea. But it does mean storm chances continue across the Queen City.

Expect hot and sticky highs near 90 degrees Saturday. Some showers and storms could bubble up.

The front dips closer on Sunday. Scattered showers and storms are expected.

One or two storms could be strong with heavy downpours, gusty winds, and lightning. Temperatures stay hot and sticky, around 90 degrees.