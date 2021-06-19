Tropical Storm Claudette forms, expected to cross the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Storm Claudette has formed near New Orleans, the National Hurricane Center confirmed on Saturday.

It was officially declared a tropical storm in the 5 a.m. advisory. The storm is expected to move inland and ultimately across the Carolinas. It is expected in South Carolina by 1 a.m. on Monday and it will be out and by the coast of North Carolina by 1 p.m. on Monday.

The front that’s steering the tropical remnants into the Carolinas still needs to come through! Expect a few showers/ storms on Monday with the front coming through on Tuesday. Temperatures both days will be in the middle and upper 80’s.

Life-threatening flash flooding across Mississippi and Alabama as well as the Florida panhandle is expected.