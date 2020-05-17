Tropical Storm Arthur will bring high surf, strong winds and heavy rains to the North Carolina coast

Tropical Storm Arthur remains poorly organized in both satellite and radar imagery this morning.

The center of the storm is located 85 miles south of Morehead City, NC and is moving NNE at 14 mph.

The storm is packing sustained winds of 45 mph with gusts of 60 mph.

Arthur is moving near parallel to the Gulf Stream and the warm water could allow some strengthening before southwesterly shear weakens it later today.

By this evening the outer rain bands will move off the North Carolina coastline and out to sea.

By Tuesday and Tuesday night, Arthur will be entering the strong mid-latitude Westerlies, which will steer the storm eastward for a day or two.

After that time, Arthur or its remnants should turn southeastward and southward toward Bermuda.

Today: 60% PM showers/storms. Hi: 82 Lo: 63

Tomorrow: 40% PM showers/storms. Hi: 77 Lo: 56

Wednesday: 40% PM showers/storms. Hi: 74 Lo: 58