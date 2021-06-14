Tropical Depression forms off Cape Hatteras, expected to strengthen and stay at sea

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Tropical Depression has formed off the Carolina Coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does, it will be named Tropical Storm Bill.

The storm is not expected to have an impact on land and will drift back out to sea, according to Fox 46 Meteorologist Elisa Raffa.

This storm has been categorized currently as a Tropical Depression Two. Winds are currently 35 MPH.

🌀 We've got a tropical depression off the Carolina coast! Two will likely become #Bill tonight.



No direct impact, but rip currents are likely at our beaches.@TaraLaneFOX46 & I are tracking all week 👇👇👇#ncwx #scwx #tropics @FOX46News https://t.co/OGEyDiTLWb — Elisa Raffa (@Elisa_Raffa) June 14, 2021

Two other systems, one off the coast of Africa and another over the Bay of Campeche, are being tracked.