Tropical Depression forms off Cape Hatteras, expected to strengthen and stay at sea

Severe Weather
Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Tropical Depression has formed off the Carolina Coast.

The storm is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by Monday night, according to the National Hurricane Center.

If it does, it will be named Tropical Storm Bill.

The storm is not expected to have an impact on land and will drift back out to sea, according to Fox 46 Meteorologist Elisa Raffa.

This storm has been categorized currently as a Tropical Depression Two. Winds are currently 35 MPH.

Two other systems, one off the coast of Africa and another over the Bay of Campeche, are being tracked.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story