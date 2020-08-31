Tropical Depression 15 forms off North Carolina coast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Tropical Depression 15 has formed about 190 miles off the coast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina.

Although it will stay away from land as it moves northeast over the next few days, be careful if you have beach plans, especially along the Outer Banks.

It will cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions through Tuesday.

