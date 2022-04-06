STAY WEATHER AWARE: Turn off 'Do Not Disturb' on your phone before you go to bed

(QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The chance of showers & storms continues overnight through Thursday morning as a cold front moves into the region. Some of those storms could get strong or severe again, with damaging wind gusts, a brief tornado and/or hail all possible.

The risk is highest from around the Charlotte area, through South Carolina, and west through the mountains and foothills. Stay weather aware and have a way to get any weather alerts if issued overnight while you’re sleeping. Turn off the Do Not Disturb feature on your phone.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get Severe Weather Updates sent straight to your inbox

After the front passes Thursday, the afternoon and evening are drier. Then our attention turns to some colder air returning for the weekend! A little mountain snow is possible Friday into Saturday as well. But overall it’s a drier weekend ahead.

Tonight: Areas of showers & storms. Breezy. Low 63.

Thursday: Showers & storms early, then drier for the afternoon. High 73.